Capital City Trust Co. FL Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.03. The company had a trading volume of 323,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,018. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $335.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.72. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

