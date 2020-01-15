Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 189 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $7,325,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,400. The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

