Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,440.00

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,440 ($58.41) and last traded at GBX 4,430 ($58.27), with a volume of 14151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,420 ($58.14).

The stock has a market cap of $483.84 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,283.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,306.34.

In other Capital Gearing Trust news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 500 shares of Capital Gearing Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,351 ($57.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,755 ($28,617.47).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

