Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 23,635 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 580.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.39 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

