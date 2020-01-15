Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

