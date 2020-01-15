Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,479,000 after buying an additional 609,955 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 7.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Stantec by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,001,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $1,845,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,633. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised shares of Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

