Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.76. The company had a trading volume of 916,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.