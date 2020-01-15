Cardlytics’ (CDLX) Average Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their average rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CDLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 16,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $601,398.04. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,155 shares of company stock worth $4,928,870 and sold 416,444 shares worth $23,620,989. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.