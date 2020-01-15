Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 16,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $601,398.04. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $56,925.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,870 and sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.