Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 778,771 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,101,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $42,419.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,545.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,320,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,710,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

