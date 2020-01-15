Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 651,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 872,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,496,000 after acquiring an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 188,998 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.