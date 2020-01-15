Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.54. The stock had a trading volume of 201,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

