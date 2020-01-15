Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,205,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

CAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.68. 2,742,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,327. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.