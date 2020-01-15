Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,664. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

