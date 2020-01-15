Ccore (CCO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a total market cap of $17,900.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

