Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. 542,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,038. Celanese has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

