Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.29-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-75.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.18 billion.Centene also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.64 to $4.84 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.31.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.