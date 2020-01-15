Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $126.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

