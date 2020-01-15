Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,434,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,309,144,000 after acquiring an additional 227,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,314,000 after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.58. 1,094,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.47 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

