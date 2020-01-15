Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,922,342,000 after buying an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $828,800,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

