CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.41

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$113.41 and last traded at C$113.13, with a volume of 41298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.30.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

