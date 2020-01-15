Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

CHRA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 8,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 23,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $64,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 46,828 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $143,293.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,488 shares of company stock worth $329,671. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 114,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

