ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU)’s share price dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Get ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 (OTCMKTS:CTACU) by 258.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. UNIT EX 093023 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.