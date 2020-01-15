Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.25.
CHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.76. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chemed has a 1-year low of $275.08 and a 1-year high of $467.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.22.
In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.67, for a total value of $827,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $3,679,279. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
