CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 317.60% and a negative return on equity of 229.50%. On average, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

