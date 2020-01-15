Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 24.6% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,417.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 284.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Deluxe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

