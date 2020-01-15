Chicago Capital LLC Sells 660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.