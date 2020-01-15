China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE CYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,911. The stock has a market cap of $538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in China Yuchai International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

