Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 188,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.55.

CB traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $151.14. 42,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

