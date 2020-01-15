Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

