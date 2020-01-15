Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.62

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $34.00. Cineplex shares last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 769,136 shares trading hands.

CGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.62.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$413.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.