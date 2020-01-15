Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 303.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.18 ($3.99).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

CINE stock traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 194 ($2.55). The company had a trading volume of 7,056,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

