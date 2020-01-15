Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Up 6.1%

Cipherloc Corp (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s share price was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 2,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation operates as a data security solutions company. It develops CipherLoc, a polymorphic key progression algorithm encryption cipher engine for use in commercial data security industry and/or in sensitive applications. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015.

