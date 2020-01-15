Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,190. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

In other Cirrus Logic news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,138,080.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 726,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,911,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $19,271,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.