Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 33,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 441,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 18,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

CSCO traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 575,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.