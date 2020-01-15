Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $96.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on C. Deutsche Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

NYSE C opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

