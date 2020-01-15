Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and GOPAX. Civic has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $3.18 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, GOPAX, ABCC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Kyber Network, OKEx, COSS, Mercatox, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

