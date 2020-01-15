Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

