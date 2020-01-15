Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CLAR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. Clarus has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clarus by 6,271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 980,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

