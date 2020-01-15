Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

