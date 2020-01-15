Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of GLO stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.