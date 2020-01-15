Coastline Trust Co Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 194,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. 619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.71 and a 12 month high of $128.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

