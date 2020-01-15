Coastline Trust Co Buys 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.03. 6,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,767. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.