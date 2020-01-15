Coastline Trust Co Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,258,000 after acquiring an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEC traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEC. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

