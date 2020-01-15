Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,814,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,310,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. 1,928,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

