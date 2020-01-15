Coastline Trust Co Purchases 474 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.21 and a 200-day moving average of $308.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

