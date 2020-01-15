Coastline Trust Co Sells 138 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 5,058,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

