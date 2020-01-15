Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $2.52 Million in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 573,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,976,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.