Cohen Klingenstein LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,463,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after acquiring an additional 298,797 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,580,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 237,226 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 2,435,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $84.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

