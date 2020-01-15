Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 79,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 4.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the third quarter worth $29,000.

RNP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. 209,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,600. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

